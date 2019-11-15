|
SHYRIGH (Garber), Barbara A. Age 85, of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born April 13, 1934 in Eaton to the late Dwight and Marie Garber. Along with her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brothers Gene Garber and Rex Garber. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Shyrigh; children, Luann (Ken) Miller, Jan (Laura Olding) Shyrigh, Jeff (Jeni) Shyrigh, and Lynne (Denis) Bussard; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren plus one due in December; sisters-in-law, Janice Garber and Nancy Dafler; and other extended family members and friends. Barb was a graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, Class of 1952, and worked for 17 years a Good Samaritan Hospital as a unit clerk and also at Groceryland in New Lebanon. She loved to fish at their cottages in Michigan in the summer and in Florida during the winter. Barb enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for all of her grandchildren, was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ for 60+ years, and belonged to the Women's Guild. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17 from 4-7PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 10AM on Monday, November 18 at Trinity United Church of Christ with Pastor Bobbie Predmore officiating. Burial will follow at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. Contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 1830 W. Main St., New Lebanon, 45345. Online condolences may be made at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019