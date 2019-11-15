Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara SHYRIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara SHYRIGH


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara SHYRIGH Obituary
SHYRIGH (Garber), Barbara A. Age 85, of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born April 13, 1934 in Eaton to the late Dwight and Marie Garber. Along with her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brothers Gene Garber and Rex Garber. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Shyrigh; children, Luann (Ken) Miller, Jan (Laura Olding) Shyrigh, Jeff (Jeni) Shyrigh, and Lynne (Denis) Bussard; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren plus one due in December; sisters-in-law, Janice Garber and Nancy Dafler; and other extended family members and friends. Barb was a graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, Class of 1952, and worked for 17 years a Good Samaritan Hospital as a unit clerk and also at Groceryland in New Lebanon. She loved to fish at their cottages in Michigan in the summer and in Florida during the winter. Barb enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for all of her grandchildren, was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ for 60+ years, and belonged to the Women's Guild. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17 from 4-7PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 10AM on Monday, November 18 at Trinity United Church of Christ with Pastor Bobbie Predmore officiating. Burial will follow at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville. Contributions in Barb's memory may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 1830 W. Main St., New Lebanon, 45345. Online condolences may be made at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -