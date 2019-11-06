Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Barbara SKILES


1946 - 2019
Barbara SKILES Obituary
SKILES, Barbara Jean 72, of Springfield, passed away on November 3, 2019 at Forest Glen. She was born on December 10, 1946, daughter of the late Charles and Lora Sue (Mullins) Haney. Barbara is survived by her brother, Raymond (Carole) Haney of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her loving Husband, Johnny Ray Skiles in 2012; an infant son, Charles E. Haney; three siblings, Arnold Lee Haney in 2010, Marcella Ann Pennington in 2011, and Betty Jane Haney-Cafeo in 2016. A private family entombment will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery. Barbara's family would like to thank the Skiles family for many years of love And support. Memorial gifts may be made to Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church in honor of Barbara's late husband, Johnny. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
