SLOAN (Janney), Barbara K. Of Kettering, formerly of Oakwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Walnut Creek on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1935 to Mary Sophia and Harold Janney in Dayton Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband David O. Sloan, brother James Janney, and her parents. She is survived by her two loving daughters Katie Callahan (Peter) of Kettering and Julia Quinlan (Mark) of Centerville OH. Seven grandchildren, Molly Eaton (Brad) of Oakwood, Andrew Callahan (Kirsten) of Sweeny, TX, Amy Minneman (Dexter) of Huber Heights, Ryan (Madie) Callahan of Kettering, Kevin (Pam) of West Chester, Patrick Quinlan of New York, and Sean Quinlan of West Chester. Six great-grandchildren, Callie, Kailey, and Connor Callahan of Sweeny, TX, Harper and Morgan Eaton, of Oakwood, and Max Minneman of Huber Heights. Nieces Heather Janney of Dayton, Holly Janney of Salt Lake City, UT. Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Oakwood High School in Dayton, OH. She was graduate of Miami Valley Hospital becoming an X-ray techniction for many years. Barb and David and family enjoyed vacationing many years on Sanibel Island, Florida and Walt Disney World. Barbara left us many loving and happy memories and will be greatly missed. Private family memorial service burial at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019