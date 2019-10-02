Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Barbara SMITH


1933 - 2019
Barbara SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Barbara L. 85, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Boys and Girls Haven, 2301 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40218. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
