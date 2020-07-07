SOUTH, Barbara Barbara South, 81, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on March 15, 1939, to parents, Steven and Mary (Sigecan) Piedel. Barbara devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Barb Robertson; son, Paul J. (Sharon) South; brother, Larry Piedel; sister, Rose Marie Steere; grandchildren, Dr. Chris (Julie) South, Jamie (Sharon) South, Jimmy (Austyn) Robertson, Joey (Sydney) Robertson, Jennifer (Jeff) Luce & Adam South; great-grandchildren, Brooks & Rowan, Ali & Rachel, J.J. & Jase, and some on the way; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. South; son, R. David South; parents; brother, John Piedel; and sisters, Dorothy Sawyer & Martha Ann Day. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 12:30 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the David South & Tom Bruggeman Scholarship, c/o Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com