Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Barbara STUMP


1957 - 2019
Barbara STUMP Obituary
STUMP, Barbara Louise 61, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on November 10, 2019. Barbara was born on December 20, 1957, the daughter of Oris and Dorothy (Huffman) Bowman. Barbara grew up in Springfield and attended Catholic schools. Barbara was a 1976 graduate of Catholic Central High School and received her Master's Degree in 1981 from Wright State University. Barbara retired from WPAFB. Barbara moved to Dayton following her marriage to William Stump in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on November 10, 2013, and her father, Oris in 2015. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cross-stitching, needlepoint, and she and her husband, Bill, attended all of Wright State's basketball functions. Barbara has been a resident of Wooded Glen. Barbara is survived by many members of her parents and Bill's family. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
