SWINK, Barbara Lynn 72, of Laura, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio. She was born on August 16, 1946 to the late Harry and Janet (Moore) Clark. Barbara enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. She cherished the time she spent with her loved ones and her special friend, Richard Tannruether. Barbara is survived by her children; Paul (Roxanne) Swink of Arcanum, Ohio, and Joy (Ron) Mills of Hollansburg, Ohio; her siblings, Joyce Comp of Brookville, Ohio, Bonnie (Rudy) Lunsford of Camden, Ohio, Carol Clark of Richmond, Indiana, John Clark of Greenville, and Paula (Kevin) Alder of Eldorado, Ohio; her grandchildren, Trent Swink, Amber (Keith) Brown, Brittany Swink, Travis Herron, Carrie Swink, and Brandie Swink; and her great grandchildren, Peyton, Kaiden, Addie, Shayden, Jalynn, Samuel, Kaelynn, and Gavin; and her numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison, Ohio. Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331 or a of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019