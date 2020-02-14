|
TIMBERMAN, Barbara D. Age 79, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born November 10, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Robert and Louise (Alfred) O'Dell Sr. She was owner and operator of Timberman Upholstery. Barbara is survived by her sons, Tim Timberman and Joe Timberman; grandchildren, Lauren Timberman and Joey Timberman; brother, Robert O'Dell Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Timberman. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Ridge Nursing Home, 421 Misson Lane, Franklin, OH 45005 or Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2020