UNANGST (McNary), Barbara Ann The family of Barbara Ann Unangst (McNary) of Catawba is saddened to announce her passing on Wednesday May 27 at the age of 87 years. She was born March 2, 1933. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years Harold Delmer Unangst; children: Jackson, Michael, and Vince (Holly) Unangst; grandchildren: Sarina (Joshua Trapp), Jacob (Sarah) Unangst, Cody (Courtney) Unangst, Dylan Unangst (Rachel Greenlee); great grandchildren: Bianca Bazarte, Kylan Unangst and Koden Unangst. There will be no service held. The family of Barbara will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.