Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
VORPE, Barbara L. Age 89, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Spring Hills Middletown. Barbara was a member of Heisey Collectors of America and a 1952 graduate of Otterbein University. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Carl V. Vorpe; parents, Wilbur & Lillian Griffith. Barbara is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Sally & Roger Enchelmeyer of Monroe; sons & daughters-in-law, Jonathan & Amy Vorpe of Springboro, David & Julie Vorpe of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Kevin & Brady Enchelmeyer, Trevor Vorpe, Courtney (Jarrod) Hunter, AJ Vorpe, Erik & Delaney Austin, Megan, Ashley & Katie Vorpe; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 3 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment Reber Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 PM until service time at the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Spring Hills Middletown for their loving care and friendships. Memorial contributions may be made to in Barbara's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
