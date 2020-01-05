Home

WARMOTH (Rose), Barbara J. Went to be with the Lord January 1, 2020. Barbara was born 2/14/34 to Ruford & Rosa Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Warmoth, sister Burnace Rose & her grandson, Bret Kaluga. She is survived by brother Jerry (Bev) and Darrell (Bev) Rose, 2 sons, Rod (Connie) & Joseph (Sharon) Warmoth, 3 daughters, Glenda (Charles) Kaluga, Becky (Jeff) Morgan & Kim (Harold) Gibson. 10 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 5, 2020
