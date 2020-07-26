1/1
Barbara WEBB
WEBB, Barbara "Bobbie" 92, of Hearth and Home of Vandalia, passed away July 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Douglas E. Webb. Bobbie lived a life full of travel, laughter, and fun with many friends and family. She is survived by her son Dr. Michael D. Webb of Cincinnati; daughter, Sue E. Marvin of Vandalia and granddaughter Ashley E. Paulus of Beavercreek. A big thanks to Hearth and Home of Vandalia for giving her a wonderful 2 1/2 years of fun and friendship. Due to the Covid-19 private memorial for family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Bobbie's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
