Barbara WEBB

WEBB, Barbara "Bobbie" 92, of Hearth and Home of Vandalia, passed away July 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Douglas E. Webb. Bobbie lived a life full of travel, laughter, and fun with many friends and family. She is survived by her son Dr. Michael D. Webb of Cincinnati; daughter, Sue E. Marvin of Vandalia and granddaughter Ashley E. Paulus of Beavercreek. A big thanks to Hearth and Home of Vandalia for giving her a wonderful 2 1/2 years of fun and friendship. Due to the Covid-19 private memorial for family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Bobbie's honor.