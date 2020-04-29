|
WEDDINGTON, Barbara Jane 83, of Springfield, passed away April 24, 2020 in her home. She was born April 1, 1937 in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Edwin and Dorothy May (Glaiser) Matthews. Barbara had worked for many years for Clark County Board of Commissioners in the Developmental Disabilities department. She was a member of Hillside Avenue Church of God. She loved to bake and make people laugh, and she gave her life to helping others. Survivors include her daughter, Laveda Beekman; six grandchildren, Kristal (Dick) Miller, Shawn, Bryan, and Seth Comer, Jason Haynes, and Soule Sions; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Joyce) Matthews of Old Town, Florida; foster daughter, Louise; special friend, Don Kellis; and her dear friends in the Steel Magnolias, Sandy and Diane. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Haynes; dear friend, Ellen; and her parents. The family would like to give special recognition to Bella Care Hospice caregivers, Jennifer and Annie, for the wonderful care they gave Barbara. Funeral services will be private with burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020