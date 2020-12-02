1/1
Barbara WELLS
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLS, Barbara S.

Barbara S. Wells, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on February 6, 1937, the daughter of

the late Eugene and Lena

(nee Morgan) Bippus. She was

married to George Wells and he preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by three children Vickie (fiancé Jeff Henson) Dean, Cyndi (Greg) Barker, and Steve (Lori) DeBord; four grandchildren Tracy

(Jason) Urti, Morgan (Josh) Taylor, Joseph (Rachel) Holloway, and Matthew DeBord; five great-grandchildren Joshua, Lucas, Madison, Austin, and Hunter. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters Annajean Wiegard, and Virgina Lang. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, at THE WEBSTER

FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM-12:00PM then we will be proceeding to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and burial. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved