1/
Barbara WERLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WERLING, Barbara Age 89, of Brookville, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020, following an extended illness. She is preceded in death by 2 children, Jane Lyons, Judy Werling-Ingram, and a granddaughter, Melissa Lyons. Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, W.H. "Bill" Werling; children, Teresa (Dennis) Denlinger, Susan (Dennis) Fenton; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 31st, 10:30 am, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30th from 3-5 pm at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the Precious Blood Catholic Church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved