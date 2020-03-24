Home

WEST (Armacost), Barbara L. The Lord brought her into this life on March 20, 1925 and He peacefully took home on her 95th birthday, March 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Irene Armcost, brother James Armacost and her loving husband George L. West. Survived by her children, daughter Dannee Marinelli (Michael) and Deborah Frey (Timothy). Grandchildren, Carie Ann Schaffer (Daniel) and Allison Mobley (Darrell). Great grand children, Carson and Emma Kate Schaffer, Madison and Lauren Mobley, and Zachary (Adrianna) Marinelli. Niece Sandra Hodgin (Duane) and nephew Stephen Armacost (Barbara) and host of friends that loved her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
