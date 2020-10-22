1/
Barbara WETZEL
WETZEL, Barbara K.

Barbara K. Wetzel, age 88, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Astoria Health & Rehab. She was born in Carlisle, OH, on July 20, 1932, to the late Edna K. (Rhoades) and Clarence Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Karl E. Wetzel in 2005; and a son, Robert "Bob" Wetzel in 1998.

Barbara is survived by 2 daughters, Karla (Randy) Fogle and Karen (Lee) Hermetz; 2 sons, Donald (Mary Ann) Wetzel and Stephen Wetzel; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with

Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Butler County

Memorial Park, Trenton. Please share condolences at


daltonfh.net



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
