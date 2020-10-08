1/1
Barbara WHEELER
WHEELER, Barbara JoAnn Age 82 of Kettering passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born August 13, 1938, the 5th child to the late Edward and Cleo Carter Buckner in Murphy, N.C. She graduated from Murphy High School. She is an associate member of the USS Rich Association. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jim in 2017 and their beloved son Joey Wheeler in 2018, set of infant twin sisters, infant brother, sister Vera and brother-in-law Ray Bond. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cathy (Clancy) Nash, grandchildren, Danny (Diana) Nash, Denise Nash, Christopher Roberts and Caitlain Roberts, great-grandchildren, Makayla, Crystal, Wyatt, and Micah, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Arvinia and Danny Hicks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Christopher Wheeler (nephew) officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 am until the time of services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
