WILES, Barbara Jean Age 77, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Southbrook Care Center, Springfield, OH. Graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School and Franklin University. Retired from Ohio Board of Regents. Long standing member of St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She loved fishing, gardening, sewing and square dancing for many years with the Bucks and the Doe's. Preceded in death by, husbands, Alvin Walker and Wayne Closser, father, Michael L. White, brother, Michael E. White. Survived by, husband, David Wiles, children, Ron (Maria) Burkhard, Cindy (Aaron) Gullett, Barbara Glassburn and Kimberly Gray, mother, Edna White, grandchildren, Ronnie Jr., Jacob, Katelyn, Christy, Billy, Adam, Eden, Aaron Jr., Taylor, Samantha, Bobby and Kristal, sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Storts and Patricia (Ronald) Walker, step children, Mike (Jill) Wiles and Sue (Tom) Huneck, step grandchildren, Josh and Megan, numerous great grandchildren, other family and friends, beloved pets, Bandit, Tootie, Angel, Abby and Maggie. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Southbrook Care Center in Springfield, OH., especially Dr. Umerani and Dr Alexander. Friends may call at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave., Thursday, 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM where Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 PM. Father Patrick Toner, Celebrant. Interment Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019