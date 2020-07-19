1/1
Barbara WILEY
WILEY, Barbara Thelma Of Dayton, Ohio, born August 11, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Floyd Wiley (August 6, 1988); parents, Edna Lewis Moffett and Oscar Moffett; sons, David Wiley and Kenneth Wiley; brother, Lauren Lee Moffett; sister, Jane Moffett Johnson. She was deeply devoted to her love of Jesus Christ and her family including, fifteen surviving children, Beverly (Charles) Stephens, Gayle (Charles) Cooke, Terrence (Henrietta) Wiley, Sr., Stephen (Regena) Wiley of Lewisville, NC, Ormond Harriott of Raleigh, NC, Floyd (Kathryn) Wiley of Hartford, CT, Joseph (Deborah) Wiley, Carole Anderson, Dorcas (William, Sr.) Jones, Reneè (Kenneth) Oliver of New Haven, CT, Tonya Wiley-Glenn of Atlanta, GA, Lynn Wiley of Washington, DC, Stanley (Marla) Wiley, Grace (Ishmell, Sr.) Wright of Whitestown, IN, and Joy (Brian) Coleman of Tampa, FL. Also survived by sister, Dr. Jamila Kizuwanda of Washington, DC; a host of grand, great, and great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation will be held 9-11 a.m., Friday, July 24, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., followed by a private service. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at the Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
