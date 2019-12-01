Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Barbara Wiram Obituary
WIRAM, Barbara D. "Barb" 71, of Springfield, passed away November 27, 2019. She was born November 17, 1948 in Springfield, the daughter of Albert "Jake" and Betty J. (Wallace) Botkin. Barb enjoyed sewing and gardening. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Rachael Wiram of Springfield; grandchildren, Bryanna Wiram, T.J. Wiram, William Perks III, Emily Wiram; siblings, Herb Botkin, Charles (Mary) Botkin, Edward (Sharon) Botkin, and Mike (Dianne) Botkin; She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Wiram; brothers, Jon and Dean Botkin; sister, Paula Jean Hall; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services in the chapel. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
