WOODROW, Barbara Jean May 10, 1937July 21, 2020 Barbara Woodrow, 83, of South Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Fayette County on May 10, 1937, to the late Grover Watson and Helen Dyson Watson. In addition to her parents, Barbara is proceeded in death by her sister, Geraldine "Woody" Sholler. Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clyde Woodrow; two sons, Clyde Woodrow, Jr. of Jeffersonville, Chris (Melissa) Woodrow of Washington C.H.; daughters, Cindy (Larry) Closser of South Charleston, and Robin (Bryan) Hensley of South Charleston; brothers, Donald (Sandy) Watson of Jeffersonville, Grover "Tyke" (Kelly) Watson of Hillsboro; sister, Patty Selig of Washington C.H.; grandchildren, Cameron Woodrow, Brandon (Kristen) Kirby, Dustin Hensley, Ashley (Nick) Workman, Craig (Tayler) Woodrow, Kylie Woodrow, and seven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held.