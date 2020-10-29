1/1
Barney JONES Jr.
JONES, Jr., Barney

Age 69, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. Private funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH, 45417, Dr. Ron G. Ballard, Sr., officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
NOV
3
Interment
Dayton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
