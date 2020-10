Facial mask is required.

Age 69, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. Private funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH, 45417, Dr. Ron G. Ballard, Sr., officiating. The family willreceive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM.Interment: Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com . Arrangements entrusted to the