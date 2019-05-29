FITZSIMMONS, Barrett Conner 9 year-old son of Brad and Lana (Hobby) Fitzsimmons, passed away peacefully at Dayton Children's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019. His courageous three-year battle with cancer has been well known through the Barrett Strong! movement. Barrett recently finished third grade at Northwestern Elementary School. He loved playing most sports including, football, wrestling, soccer, basketball and baseball. Barrett enjoyed fishing, video games, dinosaurs, and watching Michigan football. In addition to being a wonderful son to his parents, Barrett was a big brother to sisters, Braelynn and Braydee; grandson to Keana and Roy Preston, John Fitzsimmons (Marsha), and Jeff and Linda Hobby; nephew to, Kristen Fitzsimmons, J Hobby (Mike) and Meredith (Tim) Grieser; and cousin to Abbie, Annie and A.J. Grieser. He was preceded in death by numerous great grandparents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Northwestern High School gymnasium. A celebration of Barrett's life will be held at the high school on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Del Wallace presiding. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery. A scholarship in Barrett's honor will be established through the Northwestern Athletic Boosters Assn., P.O. Box 303, North Hampton, OH 45349. Please make contributions to the scholarship fund in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Dayton Children's, especially his hematologist/oncologist, Dr. Mukund Dole, for the exceptional care given to Barrett throughout his treatment. Published in Springfield News Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2019