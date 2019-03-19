|
BISHOP, Barry Wayne Age 70 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Barry was born in Clay Co., Kentucky on April 5, 1948 to Eldern Gilbert and Roxie (nee Williams) Bishop. On June 7, 1969, he married Kathleen Bauer. After 30 years of service, he retired from AK Steel. Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and golf. Barry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Kathleen Bishop; his sons, Wade (Carolyn) Bishop and Jake (Tammy) Bishop; his grandchildren, Megan, Austin, Erin, Jenna and Maria; his great granddaughter, Riley; his dog, Harley; his siblings, Lawney (the late Joyce) Gilbert, Euvon (Joyce) Gilbert, Dana (the late Paul) Olendorf, Phyllis (Alva) Fuson, Ty (Kathy) Gilbert, Karen (Mike) Luff, Jeff (Cindy) Bishop and Donna (Donnie) Hopper; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Eldern (Mae) Gilbert; his mother, Roxie (Adron) Bishop; and his siblings, Shirley Settles and Sue Coda. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2019