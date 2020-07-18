BROWN, Sr., Barry James "Jim" 60, of Springfield, passed away July 15, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 8, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Charles L. and Nellie L. (Downing) Brown. Jim enjoyed riding his Harley, the San Francisco 49ers, and martial arts, but his true love was spending time with his family and friends. He had been employed at Baker's Construction and Klosterman Bakery. Survivors include his loving companion for 19 1/2 years, Lorraine McCrite, (aka Brown); children, Missy Brown, Lisa Marie Brown, Barry J. Brown II, Brandon Brown and Rick (Shannon) Bruce II; grandchildren, Rick Bruce III and Isiah Bruce; siblings, Charles L. Brown, Janice (Charles) Leopard, George Brown, Terry Brown, John (Judy) Brown, Wayne Brown, Greg Brown, Tami (James) Bobb and David (Dawn) Brown; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Pat Frock, William Brown and Gary Brown. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim's life will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.