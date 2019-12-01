|
FRANK, Barry A leader in sports television, died peacefully on October 29th. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and 5 children; Andrew Frank (Astukko), Thomas Frank (Carolyn), Holly Youngwood (Jon), Emily Merrell Hill (Greg), Alison Merrell, and grandchildren; Amelia, Benjamin, Hannah, David and Jeremy. He was born on August 14, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio and grew up in Dayton. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Monday 12/9 at the Lowenstein Auditorium, 10 East 66th Street, New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The SoDrama Showcase Fund in Memory of Barry Frank, Carnegie Mellon University, PO Box 371525 Pittsburgh, PA 15251
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019