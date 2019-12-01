Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry FRANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry FRANK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry FRANK Obituary
FRANK, Barry A leader in sports television, died peacefully on October 29th. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and 5 children; Andrew Frank (Astukko), Thomas Frank (Carolyn), Holly Youngwood (Jon), Emily Merrell Hill (Greg), Alison Merrell, and grandchildren; Amelia, Benjamin, Hannah, David and Jeremy. He was born on August 14, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio and grew up in Dayton. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Monday 12/9 at the Lowenstein Auditorium, 10 East 66th Street, New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The SoDrama Showcase Fund in Memory of Barry Frank, Carnegie Mellon University, PO Box 371525 Pittsburgh, PA 15251
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -