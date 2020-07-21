1/
Barry HARDIN
1948 - 2020
HARDIN, Barry Glenn 72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born June 24, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Boyd & Hazel Hardin. Barry served our country in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969, during the Vietnam Conflict and served as a Rifleman. He retired from Navistar after 31 years of service. He is survived by a son, Chris Hardin; daughter, Kelle Hardin; brother, Victor Hardin; grandchildren, Jason Shelton, Ashlynn Sanders, Andrew Hardin & Alina Davis; brother-in-law, Vince Solis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jason James Hardin; sister, Joyce Solis; brothers, Dale Hardin, Wayne Hardin, Paul Hardin, Tom Hardin & Monte Hardin. Visitation will be from 10-12 noon with service to follow at noon, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
