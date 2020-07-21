HARDIN, Barry Glenn 72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born June 24, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Boyd & Hazel Hardin. Barry served our country in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969, during the Vietnam Conflict and served as a Rifleman. He retired from Navistar after 31 years of service. He is survived by a son, Chris Hardin; daughter, Kelle Hardin; brother, Victor Hardin; grandchildren, Jason Shelton, Ashlynn Sanders, Andrew Hardin & Alina Davis; brother-in-law, Vince Solis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jason James Hardin; sister, Joyce Solis; brothers, Dale Hardin, Wayne Hardin, Paul Hardin, Tom Hardin & Monte Hardin. Visitation will be from 10-12 noon with service to follow at noon, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
.