HOOMES, USAF MSgt (Ret.) Barry K. Entered the sea of humanity on October 25, 1955 in Jacksonville, Florida, and departed with good standing after a brief battle with cancer on March 10, 2019, to the great mysteries of the universe to await further instructions by our Great Creator. He graduated from Garfield High School in Woodbridge, Virginia in 1974 and shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force until retirement on September 1st, 1996 upon serving 20 years. Along the way, he traveled many places and met many great people including his lifelong friends, Jerry and Tammy Novacek of Arizona. He made the best decision of his life when he married his beautiful wife, Vickie in 1993. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Patricia Hoomes; and sister, Kitty Hoomes. Barry is survived by his wife, Vickie; children, Chrissy (Mike) Riggs, Phillip (Katie) Forsythe; grandchildren, Amanda and Mikey Riggs; sister, Gayle (Rick) Harris; brother, Mark Hoomes; and special cousin, Nanette (Larry) McFarland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday March 15, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 308 Phillips St., Yellow Springs, Ohio, Father Andrew Cordonnier Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Arrangements in care of Belton - Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary