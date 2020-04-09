|
|
MOSES, Barry L. 58, of Scottsville, KY formerly of West Chester, passed away April 5, 2020 at his residence. Former employee of Spry Lawn Care and the son of the late George K Moses and Martha M Alexander Moses. He is survived by his wife: Tina M Hamer Moses, son: Steven G Hamer, daughter: Debra L Moses, all of Scottsville, KY; brother: Frank Moses (Linda), Portland, IN; sisters: Darlene Kilman (Roger), Bradley, IL and Sheila Metcalfe (Mike), Hamilton, OH; also his fur grandbabies, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers: Robert Ray Moses and Joe Moses. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goad Funeral Home, Scottsville, KY to help with expenses.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2020