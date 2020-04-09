Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goad Funeral Home
215 West Main St.
Scottsville, KY 42164
270-237-5432
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry MOSES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry MOSES


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry MOSES Obituary
MOSES, Barry L. 58, of Scottsville, KY formerly of West Chester, passed away April 5, 2020 at his residence. Former employee of Spry Lawn Care and the son of the late George K Moses and Martha M Alexander Moses. He is survived by his wife: Tina M Hamer Moses, son: Steven G Hamer, daughter: Debra L Moses, all of Scottsville, KY; brother: Frank Moses (Linda), Portland, IN; sisters: Darlene Kilman (Roger), Bradley, IL and Sheila Metcalfe (Mike), Hamilton, OH; also his fur grandbabies, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers: Robert Ray Moses and Joe Moses. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goad Funeral Home, Scottsville, KY to help with expenses.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -