BARRY SEROTKIN

BARRY SEROTKIN Obituary
SEROTKIN, Barry M. Age 76, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at from complications of Parkinson's disease. Barry was a buyer for Elder Beerman Stores for 29 years, retiring in 1995 and then was the Executive Director of Beth Jacob Synagogue, retiring in 2012. He was a longtime member and Past President of Beth Jacob Synagogue. Barry is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Haana S.; daughter, Michele Arnold of Centerville; sons & daughter-in-law, Kenneth Serotkin of Dayton, Michael & Helen Serotkin of Miami Twp.; sister & brother-in-law, Sandra & Max Wrobel of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Charles & Nathan Arnold, Gavin Serotkin; step granddaughter, Jamie Hawkins; other relatives and many friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 7020 North Main Street with Rabbi Shmuel Klatzkin officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Beth Jacob Synagogue or in Barry's memory. The family thanks Dr. Larry Lawhorne for the exceptional care he provided. The family also thanks Amy and her team from Coming Home and staff and volunteers at for the wonderful care and support they provided to Barry. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
