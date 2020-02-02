Home

SMITH, Barry M. Age 69, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Elberton, Georgia, but resided in Dayton and Cleveland, Ohio for many years. He was formerly employed at TGIF and Mars Electric in Cleveland, Ohio and worked security in Dayton, Ohio. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Ida Bell and Willie Smith and one sister. He leaves to cherish his memory; four brothers, Joseph, Jeffrey, Darryl, all of Dayton, Ohio and Rodney of Cleveland, Ohio. Two sisters, Brenda of Cleveland, Ohio and Joan of Washington, DC. Two sons, Sergio of Dayton, Ohio and LeBron of Chicago, Illinois. Three daughters, Andrea of Louisiana, Shemika of Texas and Shannon of Las Vegas. Eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, special friend, "Hulkman", and a host of other family and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Clinic of Centerville, Ohio. Funeral services at 11am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd. Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition cremation. Pryor Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
