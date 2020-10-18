1/1
Barry WEBER
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEBER, Barry James 73, passed away peacefully after a battle with COVID-19 October 9th in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and had been a resident of Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born on November 7th, 1946, to the late Alfred and Louise Weber. Barry graduated from Yellow Springs High School in Yellow Springs, Ohio. After high school Barry went to work at Morris Bean and then spent a lifelong career there until he retired from there in 2011. Barry enjoyed spending time with friends and family but especially loved the Cincinnati Reds, all other sports and watching all of his grandchildren in their many sporting activities. For many years he officiated both high school basketball and softball at the state level. He is survived by his two sons, Rick (Kelly) Weber of Mechanicsburg and Bryan Weber of Beavercreek and his brother Phillip (Jeannie) Weber. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon, Xander and Caleb Weber, Bryant (Nikki) Weber, Michael (Elayna) Weber, Jaime (Ray) Collins, Chase (Alex Elam) Weber and Derrick Weber, 5 special great-grandchildren and the mother of his children and her spouse, Kay (Jim) Tehan and niece Amy (Weber) Mike McNally. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Louise Weber. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved