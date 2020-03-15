Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Resources
More Obituaries for Barton KENYON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barton KENYON


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barton KENYON Obituary
KENYON, Barton C. Age 70 of Germantown, OH passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH to the late Charles and Sibyl (Hayes) Kenyon. Bart graduated from Germantown High School class of 1968, loved cars and motorcycles, and after over 40 years he retired from DP&L as a lineman. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie (Spencer) Kenyon, his children Shane Kenyon (Natasha Downey), Josh (Ashley) |Kenyon, and Fawn Kenyon, 6 grandchildren , 1 great grandson, and his brother Vincent Kenyon. Services will be private at Barts request. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter |Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online |condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -