|
|
KENYON, Barton C. Age 70 of Germantown, OH passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH to the late Charles and Sibyl (Hayes) Kenyon. Bart graduated from Germantown High School class of 1968, loved cars and motorcycles, and after over 40 years he retired from DP&L as a lineman. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie (Spencer) Kenyon, his children Shane Kenyon (Natasha Downey), Josh (Ashley) |Kenyon, and Fawn Kenyon, 6 grandchildren , 1 great grandson, and his brother Vincent Kenyon. Services will be private at Barts request. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter |Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online |condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020