RICHIE, Barton A. Age 68, passed away at home on Friday March 01, 2019. Bart chose to donate his body to Wright State University of Medicine, Anatomical Gift Program. Preceded in death by his parents Philip and Theda Richie, Brothers Danny & PJ. Survived by his wife Gloria of 32 year of marriages. Gloria was also Bart's home health care provider for the last 18 months. In addition, Bart is survived by many family & friends. There are no planned services for Bart Richie.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
