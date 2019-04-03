Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
Basil WENTWORTH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil WENTWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil WENTWORTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Basil WENTWORTH Obituary
WENTWORTH, Basil William Of Beavercreek, OH, passed away at Trinity Community on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Allie Mae; his parents Elizabeth Boester Wentworth and Carl Bushong Wentworth; son William Wentworth; three brothers and one sister. Basil is survived by Bernadette Tesar; sons Robert (Michelle) Wentworth of MI, and Roger (Julie) Wentworth of Beavercreek, OH; sisters Rose Crandell and Dorothy Beck; grandchildren Sheri Burke, Billy Wentworth, Mandy Wentworth, Angie Field, Bobby Wentworth II, Andrew Wentworth, Richard Wentworth, Christine Eidsaune, Roger Wentworth II; 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Debbie Wentworth. Basil served his country in WWII as a navy submariner, also served in the Korean War as a radio mechanic, and was a member of the WWII Submarine Veterans Group. He graduated from University of Michigan obtaining a degree in electrical engineering. Basil retired from Environmental Research Institute of Michigan as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed golfing, dancing and spending time with his companion, Bernadette, and his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the funeral home. Interment to be held May 4, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Basil to Trinity Community of Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440; or Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St. Xenia, OH 45385.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now