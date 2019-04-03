WENTWORTH, Basil William Of Beavercreek, OH, passed away at Trinity Community on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Allie Mae; his parents Elizabeth Boester Wentworth and Carl Bushong Wentworth; son William Wentworth; three brothers and one sister. Basil is survived by Bernadette Tesar; sons Robert (Michelle) Wentworth of MI, and Roger (Julie) Wentworth of Beavercreek, OH; sisters Rose Crandell and Dorothy Beck; grandchildren Sheri Burke, Billy Wentworth, Mandy Wentworth, Angie Field, Bobby Wentworth II, Andrew Wentworth, Richard Wentworth, Christine Eidsaune, Roger Wentworth II; 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Debbie Wentworth. Basil served his country in WWII as a navy submariner, also served in the Korean War as a radio mechanic, and was a member of the WWII Submarine Veterans Group. He graduated from University of Michigan obtaining a degree in electrical engineering. Basil retired from Environmental Research Institute of Michigan as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed golfing, dancing and spending time with his companion, Bernadette, and his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 pm to 3 pm at the funeral home. Interment to be held May 4, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Basil to Trinity Community of Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440; or Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St. Xenia, OH 45385. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary