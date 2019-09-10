|
STEWART, Bayleigh M. "Bay Marie" Age 15 of Fairfield, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 24, 2004 to Billy and Tracie Stewart. Bayleigh will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Bayleigh is survived by her parents; seven siblings, Billy Stewart, Blake Stewart, Floyd Stewart, Andrew Bertsch, Makenzie Wade, Ondra Stewart, and Wyatt Stewart; her grandmother, Linda Stewart; aunts and uncles, Sandra (Kenny) Cheek, Ondrea (Rick) Biller, Joyce (Stephen) Scharer, Resa Gabbard, Freddie (Charna) Stewart, Randy (Steven) Stewart-Clark, Dustin Stewart, Donald Stewart Jr., and Robert Gabbard Jr. Bayleigh was preceded in death by grandparents, Ondra Stewart, Donald Stewart, and Wanda Sparks. Funeral service will be held at Church of God of Union Assembly, 1814 Millville Avenue, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Rev. Arnie Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, Hamilton to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 10, 2019