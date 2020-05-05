|
|
BEATY, B.D. Of Kettering passed away May 2nd. He was born to the late Rose Cooker and John Marian Beaty in Riverton, Tennessee, May 12, 1933. He retired from The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in 1998 after 42 years. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Katherine, caring for her until she lost her battle with Alzheimer's in 2004. He loved gardening and sharing his tomatoes and other vegetables with family and friends. He took up making peanut-brittle in the winter, and enjoyed passing it out. Everyone said it was the best they had ever eaten. He was quiet but quickly developed friendships wherever he was, including his job, breakfast at McDonald's, or Monday bingo. He was loved by all of his neighbors. B.D. was a great father to Paula (Bill) and Craig, and Papa to Justin, Ryan, and Jill. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. He will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren, sister, Kathleen, many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. A graveside service is planned for 12pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Gardens where everyone is welcome. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020