Beatrice CARTOLANO
CARTOLANO, Beatrice Margaret "Bea" Age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Otterbein of Springboro. Visitation will be held at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME: 2100 E. STROOP RD. KETTERING, OH 45429 on Wednesday, October 7 from 4pm 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Thursday at 10:30 am. The burial is for immediate family only at David's Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
