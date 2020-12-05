THOMPSON, Beatrice
Age 100, passed away on
Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her nine
children: Beverly Thompson
Howard, John Jr., Jacquilyn, Danny (Tammy), James
(Cecelia), Michael (Marilyn), Fred (Angela), Vonnie and
Carol; a special nephew Freddy Armstrong and goddaughter Marva Martin; 37 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 10 am until time of service, 12 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial
Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio.
