Beatrice THOMPSON
THOMPSON, Beatrice

Age 100, passed away on

Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her nine

children: Beverly Thompson

Howard, John Jr., Jacquilyn, Danny (Tammy), James

(Cecelia), Michael (Marilyn), Fred (Angela), Vonnie and

Carol; a special nephew Freddy Armstrong and goddaughter Marva Martin; 37 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 10 am until time of service, 12 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial

Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
