Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Catherine Street Church of God
Beatrice Warfield Obituary
WARFIELD (Smith), Beatrice Louise "Bip" Passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center after a lengthly illness. She was born November 15, 1936 the fifth of eight children to the late Wilbur M. and Anise (Carson) Smith, in Springfield, Ohio. Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio. She was a 1955 graduate of Springfield High School and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB in 1993 after 36 years of service. During her time at Wright-Patterson, she was very active in the Federal Women's Program and especially International Training in Communications (ITC, formerly Toastmistress) and won several local and regional speech contests. During retirement, she was the president of her neighborhood association and won a national neighborhood volunteer award. She was very devoted to the Catherine Street First Church of God, where she was a lifetime member. She served in many capacities at Catherine Street including church secretary, treasurer, Board secretary, and devotions leader. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Camille and Sylvan Davis of Miamisburg, Ohio as well as sister, Dorothy Campbell of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Charles "Mike" Smith of Springfield, and Joseph (Ophal) Smith of Cleveland and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Madell "Oats" Warfield and an infant daughter, Carrie Beatrice, in addition to her parents and older siblings, Rosemary Smith, Patricia Fields, Wilbur "Sonny" Smith and Bernard Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to Catherine Street First Church of God. Visitation is Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Catherine Street First Church of God. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 3, 2019
