|
|
WOLFE (Westfall), Beatrice "Bea" Age 92 of Brookville, formerly of Harrison Township, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Gassaway, West Virginia to the late: Perry and Ina (Engle) Westfall. She was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Bea directed the Englewood United Methodist Church Pre-School program for over 20 years. She also had worked as a bookkeeper at . Bea along with her husband Bob were ambassadors for the Special Wish Foundation. She also enjoyed knitting and painting. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law: David and Robin Wolfe of Brookville, daughter and son-in-law: LeEllen and Rich Weller of Verona, grandchildren: Robby (Annie) Weller, Kerry (Morgan) Weller, Travis Weller, Nikki Weller, David Mundy, great grandchildren: Ava, Oliver, Clayton, Adeline, Cole, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years: Robert Clayton Wolfe, siblings: Bernice Stonestreet, Janice Hopkins, Brooks Westfall, Lloyd Westfall, Glenice McKnight, Denzil Westfall, and granddaughter: Pamela Wolfe. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019