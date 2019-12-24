Home

More Obituaries for Beatrice Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice (Westfall) Wolfe

Beatrice (Westfall) Wolfe Obituary
WOLFE (Westfall), Beatrice "Bea" Age 92 of Brookville, formerly of Harrison Township, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Gassaway, West Virginia to the late: Perry and Ina (Engle) Westfall. She was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Bea directed the Englewood United Methodist Church Pre-School program for over 20 years. She also had worked as a bookkeeper at . Bea along with her husband Bob were ambassadors for the Special Wish Foundation. She also enjoyed knitting and painting. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law: David and Robin Wolfe of Brookville, daughter and son-in-law: LeEllen and Rich Weller of Verona, grandchildren: Robby (Annie) Weller, Kerry (Morgan) Weller, Travis Weller, Nikki Weller, David Mundy, great grandchildren: Ava, Oliver, Clayton, Adeline, Cole, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years: Robert Clayton Wolfe, siblings: Bernice Stonestreet, Janice Hopkins, Brooks Westfall, Lloyd Westfall, Glenice McKnight, Denzil Westfall, and granddaughter: Pamela Wolfe. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019
