BEATRICE YOUNG

YOUNG (Noaks), Beatrice Faith On October 2, 2020, Beatrice Faith (Noaks) Young went to be with the Lord. Beatrice Faith, affectionately known as "Mammaw", was a God-fearing woman that was loving, kind, generous, fun, and friendly spirited woman that met no strangers. Beatrice was born January 17, 1942, in Stoneacre, VA, to David Noaks and Retha Mae King (Hilliard). Survived by her brother Charles King. Preceded in death by her husband Billie Ray Young, sister Hope Ann Day (Donald), brothers David R. Noaks, Robert King, daughter Veronica Slaughter, son Kirkland Young. Beatrice was an Entrepreneur and homemaker. A pillar in the community known for 'Faith's famous fish" sandwiches and other delicious meals. Beatrice and her husband Billie Ray Young together raised six children, Veronica Slaughter, Bernadette L. (Steven Kidd), Billy Young (Alberta) of Huber Heights, Ohio, Alita Kay (Cliff Williams), Kirkland Dale Young, Yvetta Lynn Young of Atlanta, Georgia, and honorary son Mike Brown Jr. and daughter Kim Cole. Grandchildren Shatoria Slaughter, Pharren, I'La and Steven Kidd, Carena, William Anthony Cole-Young, Loryn Young Jones, Shatila Smith, Xeyrius, Alisa Williams, Tamika, India, Julie Rogan, Julisa Goings, Donnie Willis, Brandon Carter and Eric Webster, Kamari Johnson, Simone Johnson and Latianna Cunningham. Great-grandsons Kylen Harrison, Cason Card and Special Niece and Caregiver Willo Cosby Jones a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Greater Grace Temple 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 5:00pm until time of service which will be at 6:00pm and will be private due to COVID-19. Bishop Ronald M. Logan will be officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required for both days. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



