1/1
BEATRICE YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BEATRICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG (Noaks), Beatrice Faith On October 2, 2020, Beatrice Faith (Noaks) Young went to be with the Lord. Beatrice Faith, affectionately known as "Mammaw", was a God-fearing woman that was loving, kind, generous, fun, and friendly spirited woman that met no strangers. Beatrice was born January 17, 1942, in Stoneacre, VA, to David Noaks and Retha Mae King (Hilliard). Survived by her brother Charles King. Preceded in death by her husband Billie Ray Young, sister Hope Ann Day (Donald), brothers David R. Noaks, Robert King, daughter Veronica Slaughter, son Kirkland Young. Beatrice was an Entrepreneur and homemaker. A pillar in the community known for 'Faith's famous fish" sandwiches and other delicious meals. Beatrice and her husband Billie Ray Young together raised six children, Veronica Slaughter, Bernadette L. (Steven Kidd), Billy Young (Alberta) of Huber Heights, Ohio, Alita Kay (Cliff Williams), Kirkland Dale Young, Yvetta Lynn Young of Atlanta, Georgia, and honorary son Mike Brown Jr. and daughter Kim Cole. Grandchildren Shatoria Slaughter, Pharren, I'La and Steven Kidd, Carena, William Anthony Cole-Young, Loryn Young Jones, Shatila Smith, Xeyrius, Alisa Williams, Tamika, India, Julie Rogan, Julisa Goings, Donnie Willis, Brandon Carter and Eric Webster, Kamari Johnson, Simone Johnson and Latianna Cunningham. Great-grandsons Kylen Harrison, Cason Card and Special Niece and Caregiver Willo Cosby Jones a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Greater Grace Temple 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 5:00pm until time of service which will be at 6:00pm and will be private due to COVID-19. Bishop Ronald M. Logan will be officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required for both days. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved