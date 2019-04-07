Home

Beau FRENCH

Beau FRENCH Obituary
FRENCH, Beau Age 47, of West Carrollton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beau was born November 19, 1971 in Florence, KY. He attended West Carrollton H.S. where he was on the wrestling, baseball and football teams. Beau spent most of his working career in restaurant management. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Michigan Wolverines. Beau was newly a grandfather, and really doted over his only grandchild Myles. He was preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Cecilia French. Beau is survived by his daughter, Stacia (Travis Pavlofsky) French; grandson, Myles Matthew Lee Pavlofsky; father, Bob (Tami) French, of Springfield, OH; mother, Rose French; brother, David Adkins; nephew, Travis Adkins; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Visit his guestbook at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
