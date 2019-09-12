|
LUTTRELL, Beaulah Virginia Age 96 of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Family will receive guests from 11:00-1:00 pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, KETTERING. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 pm and be officiated by Pastor, Rick Gutheil. Procession to Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton for burial will conclude services for Beaulah. Memorial contributions may be made to Versailles Life Squad at 320 Baker Rd, Versailles, OH 45380 or Greater Dayton Humane Society at 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019