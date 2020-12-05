CAVENDER (Kendig), Becky



Becky (Kendig) Cavender, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, of COVID-19. Becky lived at Woodglen Alzheimer's home in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on September 9, 1953, in Dayton, to her parents, Ronald R. Kendig and his wife, Luthera (Weaver) Kendig of Pleasant Hill, Ohio. Becky is preceded in death by both her parents, her stepfather for decades, Robert E. Hatcher of Pleasant Hill, her sister, Judy (Kendig) Lea of



Pleasant Hill. She also is preceded in death by her son, Steven Allen Cavender, who was killed in 1979 in Wyoming.



Becky grew up as a 4th generation in Pleasant Hill. She has several great-nephews and a great-niece whom she adored. Along with Stacy Kendig Turner, her niece, who was Steven's best friend as a child.



Becky has a brother, Robert Kendig who resides in Covington, Ohio.



Becky will be deeply missed by her sister, Pam (Kendig) Stower of Troy. Pam was her voice and made her life's decisions as Becky got Dementia with gray matter disease, she suffered with for over 8 years. Becky's greatest loss was in 1979 in



Gillette, Wyoming where she and her two sisters lived and worked in the 70's & 80's. Becky was employed by Halliburton in Gillette, Wyoming. She drove a huge truck that pumped water into the oil rigs.



Becky's son, Steven Allen Cavender, who was 7 years old, was tragically struck by a car while he was on his bicycle on August 31, 1979. My sister found her son in the ditch and so began her life without the love of her life in it. Becky was never the same after her loss. She became diagnosed with dementia with grey matter due to the trauma she experienced finding her son. Thru time, she finally no longer could remember the photo of her son as the disease progressed, but she always recognized her sister, Pam as she walked down the hall to greet Becky and wrap her arms around her. They would lay in bed and love on each other, hugging and just touching one another as their mother once did when they were young. Becky would hug her sister and giggle and tell her she loved her. Becky became a child again.



Pam took an oath to love and care for her as difficult at times as it was, she did her best as did Becky. Becky loved music and danced as she heard Motown music. Becky is now with her son, Steven. Pam finds peace knowing that she will never again have to say goodbye!



Becky's body was buried, next to her son at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery near Covington, Ohio, on November 12, 2020.



May her memory be a blessing….



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store