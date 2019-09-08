|
VIOLET, Becky Jane After an intense battle with cancer, Becky Jane Violet died on September 6, 2019 in Springfield at the age of 65. She leaves behind her dogs Assana and Maggie whom she loved like children. Becky was born on February 8, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to father Jim Violet and mother Jane Rockel Violet. She grew up in a loving family with one sister and one brother. She received her bachelors degree from Bowling Green State University, her masters degree from New Mexico Highlands University and her PhD from the California School of Psychology. Becky spent her working career as a clinical psychologist in private practice and a school psychologist in the Springfield/Dayton area. Becky loved gardening, knitting, and tennis. When diagnosed with cancer in 2018, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months. Becky is survived by her sister Karen (Doug) Serrer, her brother Don (Donna) Violet, nieces Jenna Mudzak, Danelle Montero, Dana Violet, Daryn Ackley, and nephews Jesse Feinstein, Zach Serrer, and Daniel Violet, and 26 cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents. Becky requested to be cremated. Her ashes will be spread over the gardens that she loved so much. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on September 21 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Snyder Park shelter house #3 off of West Main St(US Rte 40) and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019