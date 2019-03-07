Home

HALL, Bee 91, of West Carrollton, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1927 to the late Wiltson and Ida (Johnson) Hall in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a member of the church. Bee is survived by his loving daughter, Cheryl Hecht; grandchildren, Tammy Vaughan and Jason Moore; great grandchildren, John Dillon and Michael Saunders, Jr.; great great grandchildren, Austin, Kera and Natalie Dillon, and Braiden Saunders; siblings, Genevieve (Thacker) Watson, Hansford, Winfred "Keaton," Buford and Edsel Thacker. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Voyles; second wife, Mildred Hall; daughter, Vickie Moore; and sister, Virginia Stephens; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9-10 am at Newcomer South Chapel in Kettering. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Interment immediately after at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville. To leave a message online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
