BOGN?R, Dr. B?la John Age 88, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. A celebration of Dr. B?la Bogn?r's life will take place on Friday, October 11 at 5:30pm in the Berry Room at the Nutter Center of Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy in Dayton. The family will receive friends and guests starting at 4:30pm in the Berry Room. Please park in Lot 1 of the Nutter Center. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Bogn?r's family requests donations be made to the Bogn?r Family Hungarian Scholarship Fund. (www.hacusa.org)
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019