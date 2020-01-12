|
DOWNS-BROWN, Belinda Gail Age 62, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Belinda was born October 7, 1957 in Middletown, OH to Shirley Eck-Downs and late Robert J. Downs. Belinda is survived by; mother Shirley Eck-Downs; brother Robert J. (Sherry) Downs Jr.; niece Kelsea (Mike) Downs- Wilburn; and numerous cousins. Belinda was preceded in death by her husband Bill Brown. Belinda graduated from Sinclair Community College with a nursing degree. She worked as a nurse for 10 years and went on to achieve other nursing certifications. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Funeral service immediately following at 12 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Miltonville Cemetery in Trenton, OH. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Belinda to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-breitenbach.com for the Downs/ Brown family.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 12, 2020